Facebook has warned controversial social and political activist Dr Stella Nyanzi that if she continues violating their community standards, they will be forced to restrict her account.

For days now, Nyanzi who is on a self imposed asylum in Kenya has been attacking Uganda’s main opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine together with his National Unity Platform (NUP) party, for reasons best known to her.

In one of her attacks, Nyanzi claimed that NUP was full of homosexuals.

“There are lesbians of all kinds in NUP, And gay men of every type in NUP, And several bisexuals – even in the leadership,And transgender, intersex and queer persons, too. In fact the whole LGBTIQA++ is fully represented in the NUP. If you don’t believe me, ask your comrades,” she said on Saturday.

Nyanzi further noted that if anyone doubts her claims , he/she should ask Kyagulanyi.

Now following her endless attacks on Bobi Wine, NUP supporters reported the former Makerere University research fellow’s account to Facebook for action.

The social media platform has since responded by warning Nyanzi that they will be forced to take necessary measures if she doesn’t stop violating their community standards.

“Restricting my Facebook account is fine. All the poems from this week are part of my new poetry chap-book entitled “NKT! THE BULLETPROOF CAR”. Who wants a free copy of my poetry chap book?” Nyanzi posted on Facebook on Sunday as she shared the warning from the social networking site.

It should be recalled that during last month’s general elections, the activist lost to NUP’s Shamim Malende in the Kampala Woman MP race. Since then her life has not been the same.