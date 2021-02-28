Uganda Law Society (ULS) is mourning the death of one of their own Bob Kasango, who passed on from Luzira Prison’s Murchison Bay Hospital.

Kasango who had been incarcerated since 2018, over embezzlement, died on Saturday evening before being transferred to Mulago hospital.

ULS president Phiona Wall described the late Kasango as a hardworking person who groomed many young lawyers in Uganda.

Ms Wall noted that she was saddened that Kasango’s persistent pleas to be taken for treatment were not considered by court.

The Uganda Prisons Services Spokesperson Frank Baine says they are waiting for a postmortem report from Mulago hospital.

The Anti-Corruption court in 2018 convicted Kasango for embezzlement of over Shs.15 billion, together with the former ministry of public service staff.

He has been serving a 16 year jail term.