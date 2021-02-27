Controversial political activist Dr Stella Nyanzi has claimed that the National Unity Platform (NUP) party is full of homosexuals.

Eversince, the former Makerere University research fellow was trounced by NUP’s Shamim Malende in the recent Kampala Woman MP race, her life has not been the same. She has been attacking the opposition party leader Robert Kyagulanyi for reasons best known to her.

In her latest attack to Kyagulanyi and other members, Nyanzi has claimed that the Kamwokya based political party is full of homosexuals.

She says the whole LGBTIQA++ is fully represented in NUP.

“THERE ARE LESBIANS IN NUP TOO, DUUUH! NUP homophobes who are sharing timeless Photos of me at Gay Pride Marches in Uganda, And photos of my activism against homophobia,” Nyanzi said in a Facebook statement on Saturday.

“There are lesbians of all kinds in NUP,

And gay men of every type in NUP,

And several bisexuals – even in the leadership,And transgender, intersex and queer persons, too. In fact the whole LGBTIQA++ is fully represented in the NUP. If you don’t believe me, ask your comrades.”

Nyanzi further noted that if anyone doubts her claims , he/she should ask Kyagulanyi.

” If you don’t believe them, ask your Principal.Homosexuals are active members of NUP.Homosexuals belong to all the different political parties in Uganda.I know so, because I have worked with them for years. I am a proud advocate for LGBTIQA++ rights!”