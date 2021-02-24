President Yoweri Museveni has ordered Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda together with the officials from Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to do a thorough investigation into operations of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) before he allows it to operate again.

DGF is the biggest donor basket with over Shs500 billion financed by governments of Denmark, Ireland, Austria, the UK, Sweden, Norway and the European Union to provide harmonized, coherent and well-coordinated support to state and non-state entities in Uganda.

However, during heated political campaigns, President Museveni directed Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija to immediately suspend DGF’s activities in Uganda based on the information that it was operating without government oversight.

After suspending its operations President Museveni also ordered the State House Anti-corruption unit to investigate its operations after discovering that it was allowed to operate in Uganda without his consent.

Sources have informed this website that in the recent cabinet meetings, President Museveni has been explaining to the ministers why he suspended the operations of the DGF because he suspected that those who intend to destabilize peace in Uganda were siphoning money into Uganda through it.

However, according to inside sources, ministers have persuaded him to allow DGF to operate again given the support it was giving both to the government and Ugandans. sources revealed that president Museveni ordered Rugunda and Kasaija’s team to first dig deeper into the allegations that prompted him to suspend its operations.

The investigations are intended to clear the name and blackmail that was put on the DGF. It’s also should be remembered that after the president’s directive Kasaijja said that it was a mistake and he accused intelligence agencies of feeding President Museveni with wrong information which has sometimes led him into taking uncalled-for actions.

“They did not furnish him with certain facts; I wrote to him last Thursday and sent him a detailed report with those facts,” said Kasaija at the beginning of this month.

Today Dr. Rugunda is to have his first meeting and it’s to be held at the Offices of the Prime Minister with some officials from DGF together with the Ministry of Finance.