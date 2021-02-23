Politics and human beings are two identical twins. Once one loses in the elections it becomes a driving factor for him or her to stand in subsequent elections until when they tie the knot and emerge victorious.

After becoming unsuccessfuliin the 2021 general elections, Geoffrey Tumusiime said he will not give up until he makes it.

He lost to incumbent Theodore Ssekikubo in the Lwemiyaga Constituency Parliamentary race.

“I saw whatever was happening in terms of service delivery. I evidenced several polling stations allowing people to vote for more than five times,” says Tumusiime.

Tumusiime’s political career lies in Lwemiyaga and when he lost in the National Resistance Movement Party primaries, he learnt loads of things; brevity in the elections. Consistency and hard working.

“Serving the interests of the NRM Party remains my major motive and I hope that one day we shall rise up and become the talk of the town,” adds a 26-years-old Tumusiime born of Merumeru village.

Primarily, Tumusiime had decided to race despite facing criticism from fellow counterparts such as Ssekikubo and Joy Kabasti citing that he was young, financially unstable and not married.

“I think he was wrong. Personally, I believe in the power of serving people despite my age and background.”

Since Lwemiyaga is still underdeveloped with poor governance, infrastructure development and unemployment among the youths, Tumusiime hopes to change the tide and breathe new thy relief in the area.

“I think the legal fraternity has not performed its duties well in the area and the leaders whom the majority entrusted with votes most of them are old guns in the system,” he shares.

Tumusiime graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work and Social Administration at Kampala University.

Since Ssembabule District is still grappling with political instabilities and wrangles from longserving and emerging politicians, Tumusiime says, they need rigorous changes in terms of governance and leadership to effect the interests of people.

“We need new and fresh blood in the governance system. The old guns are obsolete enough to make a huge statement in terms of service delivery in the area,” adds Tumusiime, also a lawyer by profession.