Former Kampala City Woman MP candidate Dr Stella Nyanzi has faced the wrath of angry Ugandans loyal to the National Unity Platform[NUP] as they descended on her with insults after she rallied opposition supporters to come together to bring President Yoweri Museveni’s government down.

Nyanzi, was seemingly responding to NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi’s calls for electoral justice from the court of public opinion when she said such a move would only succeed under a united opposition.

“We must unite to be effective against the Museveni dictatorship. Civil disobedience needs masses,” the former Makerere University research fellow said in a social media post.

Nyanzi’s seemingly well intentioned unity call was however received with contempt from majority of NUP supporters on social media who could have interpreted it as an indirect attack against their leader Bobi Wine.

A one Facebooker by the names of Nam Evelyn Ann told Nyanzi that her group should only consider unity with the likes of Nancy Kalembe and John Katumba after getting only 3% in last month’s presidential elections.

“The group which got 3% should unite with Katumba and Nancy. Ugandans are for once united, know the real opposition and what they want. People’s children are dying and rotting in jail, only crime is supporting HE Kyagulanyi/NUP. Despite all, some leaders become staunched foot ball fans. Kalwe twakoowa diversions zammwe!” She wrote.

In response, Nyanzi who seemed not ready to get into a lengthy exchange with her attacker told her that there would come a time when her words would come to make sense and prove she was always right.

“One day, you will return to me and say I was correct,” Nyanzi retorted.

Shalkan Guest, another Facebooker wondered why it should always be unity only when it is Kyagulanyi to rally behind Besigye and not the other way round! He further wonders why Besigye has passively kept silent as Bobi Wine laboured despite the fact that the latter supported the former’s 2016 presidential bid.

“Why do you think that Uganda is only united when Besigye is on the lead and when Kyagulanyi leads, its not unity. FDC hypocrites. Bobi Wine supported Besigye in 2016 and even attend3ed the court proceedings. Where has Besigye appeared in Bobi’s hard work?” he asked.

” This is what Bobi Wine was calling for even before the elections but some parties are just NRM branches, so they want fulfil the target of dividing votes.” Another one called Seth Kanshabe shot back.

” You are now talking! But you must choose a leader otherwise we can’t unite with FDC trying to fight to gain popularity that has surely already gone to NUP. Egoism is killing the cause to liberation” is what Denis Frank Muwonge had to say.