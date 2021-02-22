A top hospitality guru is going to talk about how customer service improvement could reverse Covid-19 negative impact on business.

Mr Ayub Kato, a leading customer service guru, hopes to help Ugandan companies see that they need to train their staff to uplift their business environment and care for their customers, in order to reverse Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the businesses.

“Companies that have continued to work on customer service have survived this pandemic,” Mr Kato, who is hosting different organisations at Fairway Boutique Hotel this Friday, February 26, for a training in customer service, said.

Kato, a chief advisor at Victoria University’s Hospitality Institute Munyonyo explains that there have been several talks in Uganda and across the world addressing business challenges and opportunities, but few touched on the most important aspect of business, which is ‘serving the customer’.

“Many companies talk about other things but a customer, yet it is the epitome of every business,” the former manager of several hotels in USA, said. “Without excellent customer service you have no client,” said.

During covid-19 lockdown and after, several companies have not budgeted for customer service training or promotions, yet, businesses thrive on training the entire team in customer management.

Kato lamented that when customer service training is announced, many companies send junior staff. He said however, heads of companies set the pace followed by their junior staff, and not the reverse.

“Company culture on any service is from top to bottom.” He said.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) used during the pandemic have made many people sad,” Kato says, “however we can still be excited about washing hands, social distancing or wearing a mask with a smile.”