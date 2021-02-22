Former Miss Uganda Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai has been crowned the 2021 Mrs. World Uganda representative.

For starters, Mrs. World is a beauty pageant which celebrates married women and this year’s event will be going down in Colombia, Sri Lanka, around August/September as actual dates for the event have not yet been confirmed.

After receiving honours to represent +256, Miss Uganda 2011 shared the excitement via her social media page on Sunday, noting that she plans to use her position to add a voice to the under-represented, and create real solutions to problems faced in some communities.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I am super excited to announce that I am the newly crowned Mrs Uganda 2021. I will therefore represent Uganda at the 43rd edition of the Mrs. World Competition scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, in August/September of this year,” she said.

Namutebi said that she chose pageantry because it gives her a platform to impact the change ‘I need to see in her society’.

“I enjoy working with children and the youth, helping them reach their full potential I various aspects of education, entrepreneurship of self-esteem and confidence building, I like to use my position in adding my voice to the under-represented to create real solution to problems we face as a community,” she noted on her Facebook page recently.