Police in Kabale has in detention a 62 years old man for allegedly defiling his ten year old daughter.

The suspect is known as Gerevazio Tiryambwenu of Rwamukundi cell Kirijime ward Southern division in Kabale municipality.

He was arrested on Wednesday by police in collaboration with the senior probation officer of Kabale, Monica Muhumuza courtesy of an NGO called “keeping children healthier and safe”.

It’s alleged that the suspect took advantage of the daughter since her mother (his wife) Gloria Tumwebaze had divorced him some years back . The suspect was staying with her daughter only.

The victim alleges that the father started having carnal knowledge with her at the beginning of this year, whenever he would return back home in the night.

The suspect was arrested after he took the daughter to Rugarama hospital to be enrolled with family planning methods which prompted the hospital administration to call the social workers of that NGO (Keeping children heathier and safe) for assistance.

The young girl had also tested positive for HIV/AIDS.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi police spokesperson confirmed the development.

“That’s when they reported at police and the suspect was thereafter arrested and charged accordingly. Inquiries are underway, after which he will be arraigned before courts of law,” Maate said.

This case was registered at Kabale police under file number CRB 182/2021.