Victoria University held its graduation ceremony at the posh Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo in an event the institution promised to ensure thoroughly skilled graduates are passed out for the job market.

At least 47 students from the faculties of Health Science, Humanities & Social Sciences, Business & Management as well as Science & Technology have graduated this year, after a long Covid19 disruption.

The ceremony was held under the theme ‘Educating with a purpose”.

The university awarded the best-performing students with prizes, including Ms Juliet Nakasinde from the faculty of business and management emerged as the best student with a CGPA of 4.70, followed by Nigisti Habtemariam Kidane with a CGPA of 4.69 while James Kasozi Musinguzi from the faculty of Humanities and Social Management had a CPGA of 4.24.

Presiding over the event Prof Dr Opuda Asibo John, the university chancellor, noted that there are several opportunities for skilled and creative graduates and asked the graduates to be attractive to the employers and workmates.

He also asked them to accept opportunities, always listen and accept guidance and take risks in their endeavor saying that the uncertainty is reduced by education.

The university founder, Dr Sudhir Ruparelia graced the event. Sudhir, a very successful businessman and consul for Nepal, has invested in niche education needs in the country. His educational institutions are renown for raising the standards to global levels.