National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has said that Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) prosecuted the wrong culprits for the brutality, it’s officers meted on journalists and political leaders on Wednesday as he delivered a human rights abuse petition to the United Nation Human Rights office in Kampala.

On Thursday, seven officers were arraigned before the military police disciplinary committee, charged and consequently sentenced in connection to the brutality.

Army Commander Gen. David Muhoozi also came out with an apology to the press and the general public as he insisted the errant officers had acted individually. He also pledged to help the victims with medical bills while also committing self on an amicable relationship with the industry going forward.

” I am here to tell you that this was a mistake by individuals. The operation was not sanctioned by us,” Muhoozi said.

“No body sent them because when we send people out, we give them rules of engagement but these went into excess and that’s why we are working on establishing what happened and to hold the culprits accountable,” He added.

However, Bobi Wine is disappointed that the leader of the errant group he ably identified as Lt.Col. Namanya Napoleone was not among those paraded before the Col Gai chaired committee to serve justice to the victims.

He noted that the same officer has in the passed been involved in a string of offensives against him and his supporters as Commander. He names these to include his arrest in Luuka on November 18 last year, the one in Bulenga where a journalist Kasirye Ashraf was knocked down, the Kalangala saga in December where over 100 were arrested and some yet to be released. He also pins the officer of being behind the death of Frank Ssenteza, a member of his security team.

Bobi Wine further claimed that Namanya, a former Director Operations Military Police and formerly from SFC who used to head Museveni’s inner security circle was also linked to the March 16 Kasubi shooting which left three people dead and five gravely injured.

“Yesterday, the same man, Namanya commanded the group soldiers who beat up and badly injured journalists and elected leaders and also smashed and vandalised their vehicles at the UN Human Rights office when we had gone to deliver a petition against the ongoing Human Rights violations in Uganda. Namanya personally hit NTV’s John Cliff Wamala on the head, causing a deep wound,” Bobi Wine said on Thursday.

Not seeing Namanya among those according to the politician from Magere shows some people in this country are held accountable for the sins committed by others who seem too big and we’ll connected for the law to handle them.

“This should teach everyone that in Uganda today, some people commit crimes while others pay for the crimes, ” he concluded.