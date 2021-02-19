Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake Butebi arrived in the United States of America on Thursday evening ahead of an operation on his paralysed limbs.

Zaake, a high ranking member of Bobi Wine’s National United Platform [NUP] party has for the last three years been in and out of hospital following a series of brutal assaults by security upon his life.

Besides his legs that he says have become paralysed, Zaake is also scheduled to be treated on his eyes which he claims have developed a problem of fearing to look into any bright light.

The legislator shared the details of his trip on his social media channels shortly after landing in the US. He prayed that the doctors get the wisdom to carry out a fruitful service upon his life so he can get back home and serve his people.

“Arrived well in the United States of America for specialized treatment of my paralyzed legs and the back plus solving the issue for the fear of light in my eyes as advised by my physician,” he wrote.

“I pray that the US doctors carry out the treatment therapy fruitfully so that I get back to perfect shape again!” Zaake prayed.

It ought to be recalled that Zaake is one of a number of leaders who were arrested along with NUP leader Bobi Wine during the 2018 scuffle between the military and members of the then People power political group.

He sustained life threatening injuries after reportedly being brutalised before being detained in critical condition.

He had also been beaten by former Army Commander and works Minister General Edward Katumba Wamala during the 2017 Constitutional amendment fracas that ensued in Parliament.

Last year in June, Zaake was again reported to have been assaulted by the police after he was arrested while distributing food rations to his voters. He was charged with disobeying the presidential directive and doing acts likely to spread Coronavirus.

He again in January, shortly after the presidential elections was hospitalized after allegedly getting beaten by the Army when he and others had gone to visit their leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who was detained at his home in Magere, Kasangati, Wakiso.