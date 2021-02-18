The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso has said the journalists who were between on Wednesday assaulted a security officer.

The military under UPDF and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi who was delivering his human rights violation petition to United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) offices in Kololo, Kampala.

Some of the journalists assaulted by security operatives include Geoffrey Twesigye of NTV, Irene Abalo of Daily Monitor, Shamim Nabakooza of Record TV, John Cliff Wamala of NTV and Timothy Murungi of New Vision, among others.Others are Rashida Nakaayi of Galaxy FM, Josephine Namakumbi of NBS, Henry Sekanjako of New Vision, Joseph Sabiti of NBS and Thomas Kitimbo of NBS TV.

Following the incident, Brig Byekwaso revealed that a procession with boda boda riders carrying among them un-identifiable journalists wanted to force its way into the premises of UNHRC.

“Today a joint deployment to deter processions as a standing SOP to prevent COVID 19 spread, led to confrontations with security. Security deployed at a location named as a cut off security point to ensure Hon Kyagulanyi moves to UN offices with 3 people as the UN Human Rights officials had requested and not a crowd and a procession.The procession with boda boda riders waited to force its way through carrying among them the non-identifiable jornalists, “Brig Byekwaso tweeted on Wednesday.

She added that in the process, the group which included journalists assaulted one of the security officers and that’s why they were beaten.

“The group assaulted one of the security personnel at the cut off point and that required they be pushed back forcefully. Hence the scuffle. Therefore, it is not correct to allege that jornalists were targeted.”