Ousted UK Member of Parliament Paul Williams has called for the nullification of the Jan 14 poll results in Uganda, fresh elections organised where president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni won’t be allowed to participate.

Williams, a former MP for Sockton South in England called for more stringent action against the Kampala regime from his government, the United Nations, European Union and African Union as the only way to ensure regime change in Uganda.

” It is time for the UK, US, EU and AU to join the millions of Ugandans who voted for change and say enough is enough,” Dr Williams tweeted.

“We must insist Museveni steps down and new elections run independently in a free and fair climate so that the will of the people of Uganda can be heard,” he added.

Williams also argued that until new polls are held after Museveni is deposed, all military, development and other co-operation and support to the Kampala regime from the West must be halted.

Earlier on, the anti Museveni UK politician had tweeted suggesting that Aid cuts announced by the UK government fell way short of tackling the Ugandan problem after what he says was an election won by Bobi Wine but rigged in favour of president Museveni.

” UK has suspended some support to Ugandan police, prisons and army. Also reviewing all aid.” But what other support are UK[and others] giving the Ugandan army and other security services who have brutally suppressed opposition and stolen elections won by #HEBobiwine?” he tweeted.

He described the measures as being largely symbolic ones preferring more isolationist measures to cut the spine of Museveni’s 35 years rule and force him step down.

“The international community should be isolating Museveni for his actions. Instead, the UK is making largely symbolic gestures, ” Williams protested.

As soon as Museveni was declared winner of the January 14 elections, Williams, a known pro Bobi Wine UK activist took to his social media platforms express his dissatisfaction in the electoral process, that had led to Museveni’s victory. He accused the regime of hiding behind the excuse of COVID19 to restrict opposition campaign activities thereby giving the incumbent an unfair advantage.