The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has released a list of his supporters who have allegedly been kidnapped by the State.

The list contains 243 names.

As he released the list, Bobi Wine warned President Yoweri Museveni and people he sends to torment citizens that they should be rest assured that they will answer for each and every crime they commit against innocent Ugandans.

“So the other day, Gen. Museveni was on TV trying to downplay the abductions of our people by criminals on his orders. Like all tyrants before him, he tried to push the narrative that everything is well, even when mothers, fathers and siblings are in tears all over the country,” the former Presidential candidate said on Monday.

He also issued a whatsapp to Ugandans where they can send other names of missing persons.

“Below is a list of 243 of our people who have been kidnapped by the rogue regime, most of who are still missing. We have other hundreds of names which were sent to us, but our human rights team is still trying to verify their stories. Please continue sending us names of missing persons via WhatsApp on Tel: +256 701458299.”

Over the weekend, President Museveni told Ugandans to ignore the talk of kidnaps because the vice cannot happen under his NRM government.

Speaking during his state of the nation address about security on Saturday, Museveni said there are some criminals who were planning to disorganize the recently concluded elections through riots but security forces acted fast by killing and arresting some.

“We brought a distinguished commando unit from Somalia- which had also destroyed ADF. This commando group quickly defeated the terrorists who wanted to disturb elections. They killed some and arrested some of these terrorists.The talk of disappearance should be ignored. It can’t happen under the NRM. I heard there is quite a bit of stampede of disappearance in the papers. Every Ugandan under the NRM will be accounted for,” Museveni said.

“The lawbreakers & criminals are the ones that forced us to deploy the army to support Police. For instance, upon deployment- The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) arrested some criminals and that explains some disappearances. The talk of disappearance should be ignored. It can’t happen under the NRM. I heard there is quite a bit of stampede of disappearances in the papers. Every Ugandan under the NRM will be accounted for, “the President added.

Museveni further asked security to avail a list of those in custody so that they put an end to the talk of disappearances.

” There were people who were arrested by CMI. They were in 2 categories which involved 177 who were granted bail or released. Another are 65 still being investigated. Their names should be made public so that this talk of disappearances is answered.”

Here is a list of kidnapped Ugandans as released by Bobi Wine: