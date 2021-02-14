Police have asked people dropping warning leaflets against President Yoweri Museveni to deliver them to their stations instead of throwing them on streets.

This comes amid insecurity threats written on the leaflets warning president Museveni to quit power or else face rough time. The perpetrators accuse the President of dictatorship, human rights abuse, nepotism among others.

Busoga East police spokesperson James Mubi said the leaflets were dropped on streets in Iganga and Masaka city.

Mubi however said those behind the erroneous act want to create fear and tension in the general public.

He said police are investigating this matter and will bring to book the people behind the illegal activity.