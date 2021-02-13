Since the beginning of this week, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has been the talk of town after his fiance Susan Makula Nantaba revealing how the man of God bought for her a knicker from the Supermarket, all in the name of love.

Appearing on Salt TV’s Junction show a few days ago, Makula said love made Pastor Bugingo to do things he never thought to do in his life.

She said when their love was still in an infant stage, she prompted the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher to buy for her a knicker after promising him that she will put it on in his presence.

“When Pastor Bugingo was still vibing me, I swear I ate his money. One day he asked me that what can I buy for you, I’m in the supermarket. He told me that he wanted to buy me some stuff but he didn’t know what I wanted,” Makula recalled.

“I told him to buy for me knicker. Just imagine with his public status and dignity busy at the supermarket till counter paying for a knicker. I told him that baby if you love me, buy for me the knicker, I will put it on for you.”

Makula also disclosed that the man of God gave her Shs2 million to buy a bra.

“He also asked me what else he could buy for me. I told him to buy a matching bra but he told me that he couldn’t find one. What he did, when he came to my home, he gave me the knicker and Shs2 million for the bra.”

But how far do you know Pastor Bugingo?

Bugingo was born on November 25, 1972 in Masaka.

Bugingo for years, has been castigating senior pastors in Uganda including his God Father Apostle Sserwadda ( with whom they separated over a car. Sources say, a follower donated a brand-new car to Sserwadda’s church, but Bugingo claimed it was his donation).

The controversial Pastor first registered HPMI on September 10, 2012. He signed its ownership papers as a businessman, chairman who also doubled as the Church Executive Director. While his estranged wife (also registered as a businesswoman) was the Vice chairman and Secretary General. His daughter Doreen was registered as the third director and member of the board.

“I will apologise to you Church, I had initially fallen in the same trap back then when I registered the ministry in my name and that of my wife and child like how other city pastors do but I changed and added more people because this is God’s work and not mine as a person. My wife and daughter wanted me remove all the rest except themselves and they even wanted more shares than myself,” he told his congregation in 2019.

Bugingo is also a proud owner of Salt Media comprising of Salt FM and Salt TV.

According to rival Pastor Solomon Male, while the Salt TV project was funded by Christians, the station is solely owned by Bujingo. He owns 100 percent shares.

He is a man who curses all those he disagrees with. In 2015, he shocked the nation when he cursed his own pregnant daughter Doreen for falling in love with a poor Catholic Man a one Nkurunziza.

Pastor Bugingo reportedly prayed to God that the daughter faces tough times in her life. He in a full sermon accused her daughter for being stupid after getting pregnant for a poor man.

“How can she elope with a man of the catholic faith? It should have been a pauper; I would have allowed it. But for a Catholic to elope with my daughter is unacceptable,” Bugingo lamented.

“What will that man do in case my daughter dies while giving birth? Will he deliver the dead body to me? Wherever you are Doreen, you chose your own fate. Never ever blame anyone in future.”

In 2017, Bugingo was dragged to Court of Law for burning a heap of Bibles.

The preacher stunned the public when he set ablaze Bibles of King James Version (KJV) and Good News version which he collected from his 6,000-strong flock on Easter Sunday.

The core reason for burning the aforementioned version of the Bibles was that they bore the words ‘Holy Ghost’ as opposed to ‘Holy Spirit.’

In 2019, Bugingo officially proposed to Makula.

Bugingo made the bold move during his Annual Independence prayer night at Namboole Stadium.

Earlier on, the Pastor told his followers that he has to marry Makula whether Ugandans like it or not as he scoffed at those who thought that he would reconcile with his wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo saying it was high time they stopped dreaming.

Makula is an employee at Salt Radio and TV and the couple started dating way back in 2016.

In May 2019, Bugingo and Teddy’s love story turned sour when the former publicly exposed the latter whom he accused of wanting to kill him.

He also accused her of conspiring to steal his Church land citing them as some of the reasons why he can no longer stay with her thus demanding for divorce.

Teddy denied the allegations and opposed the divorce petition stating church marriage is meant to last for forever and that her husband has no valid issues as to why he is divorcing her.