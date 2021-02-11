Authorities in Bulesa sub-county in Bugiri district are hunting for a 31-year old woman for allegedly dumping her 2-weeks old baby boy in a latrine.

The suspect, a resident of Bulesa village in Bulesa sub-county, gave birth to the victim two weeks ago.

The area LC1 Chairman Sulaiman Isabirye said on Thursday that the baby was heard crying from the latrine by the neighbours of the suspect.

He said locals responded quickly and removed the baby from the pit when still alive.

Isabirye further added that the suspect is still on the run.