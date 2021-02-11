The Ministry of Education and Sports has issued school reopening dates for all non candidate classes after a year without studying due to Covid-19.

The schedule has been released by Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza.

“Reference is made to the public statement issued through the media by the Hon. Minister of Education and Sports on Friday 5th February 2021. In the statement, the Hon Minister guided that the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports will issue a detailed calendar indicating the dates when all other classes will report back to school,” Mr Kakooza said in a statement issued on 7th February, 2021.

In the set dates, P.6, S.3 and S.5 will report back to school on 1st March 2021, study for 14 weeks and break off on 21st May 2021.

Pupils in P.4 and P.5 will report back on 6th April after PLE examinations, which end on 31st March 2021. They will study for 8 weeks and break off on 4th June 2021 to allow lower classes to report back and use the school facilities.

Pupils in P.1, P.2, and P.3 will report back on 7th June and study for 8 weeks, which will end on 24th July 2021.

On the other hand, S.1 will report back on 12th April 2021 and study for 14 weeks ending on 3rd July.

For S.2, students will report back on 31st May 2021, after S.3 and S.5 classes break off and will study for 10 weeks, ending on 24th July 2021.

Meanwhile, students in technical vocational education and training institutions , primary teachers colleges and National teachers colleges shall report back starting on 1st March 2021 and follow a shift system to ensure that the covid-19 SOPs are strictly observed.

Universities and other tertiary institutions shall reopen in a phased manner starting on 1st March 2021. The face to face sessions should be conducted in shifts and should be prioritized for courses and course units that require practical hands on and laboratory work.

“The dates indicated on this calendar may only be varied after obtaining written permission on an individual basis from the Permanent secretary on recommendation of the Director basic and secondary education or director Higher, technical and vocational education and training , Ministry of Education and sports as the case may be,” Mr Kakooza noted.

He added,” Please note that the academic year 2020 for primary , secondary schools and post primary education institutions will end in July 2021. Thereafter, a comprehensive school calendar for 2021 academic year as well as a strategy for recovery of lost time will be issued. Progression to the next class will be based on attendance and continuous assessment of class work and assignments.”