Forum of Democratic Change (FDC) has postponed a meeting it was supposed to have with the European Union (EU) delegation in Uganda. The meeting was supposed to take place today Thursday 11th February, 2021.

According to FDC, the meeting was necessitated to allow the the opposition political party to continue with a series of post election meetings to reflect and arrive at deliberate actions against the dictatorship in Kampala which mismanaged 2021 elections and continues with gross violation of human rights, wanton kidnapping and abductions, state inspired murder of citizens and corruption leading to loss public funds including donations and loans.

“The FDC will be happy to meet with the EU Ambassadors at a later mutually agreed upon date,” FDC said in a statement on Thursday.

In a letter dated 29 January, 2021, Attilio Pacifici, the EU Ambassador in Uganda told FDC that the meeting was to discuss the political situation in the aftermath of the general elections.

Last week, the EU delegation met former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine at his home in Magere.

In the meeting, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader asked the EU leadership in Uganda to engage President Yoweri Museveni to end the continued acts of human rights abuse and security violence in the country.

“Met with the EU delegation. Appreciated the EU for its role in fostering democracy and reiterated our non-violent approach, even in the face of extreme provocation. We hope the friends of Uganda will support the citizens’ call for accountability after a rigged election,” Bobi Wine tweeted after the meeting.