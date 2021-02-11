Susan Makula Nantaba has revealed how her fiance Pastor Aloysius Bugingo bought for her a knicker from the Supermarket, all in the name of love.

Appearing on Salt TV’s Junction showa few days ago, Makula said love made Pastor Bugingo to do things he never thought to do in his life.

She said when their love was still in an infant stage, she prompted the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher to buy for her a knicker after promising him that she will put it on in his presence.

“When Pastor Bugingo was still vibing me, I swear I ate his money. One day he asked me that what can I buy for you, I’m in the supermarket. He told me that he wanted to buy me some stuff but he didn’t know what I wanted,” Makula recalled.

“I told him to buy for me knicker. Just imagine with his public status and dignity busy at the supermarket till counter paying for a knicker. I told him that baby if you love me, buy for me the knicker, I will put it on for you.”

Makula also disclosed that the man of God gave her Shs2 million to buy a bra.

“He also asked me what else he could buy for me. I told him to buy a matching bra but he told me that he couldn’t find one. What he did, when he came to my home, he gave me the knicker and Shs2 million for the bra.”

In 2019, Bugingo officially proposed to Makula.

Bugingo made the bold move during his Annual Independence prayer night at Namboole Stadium.

Earlier on, the Pastor told his followers that he has to marry Makula whether Ugandans like it or not as he scoffed at those who thought that he would reconcile with his wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo saying it was high time they stopped dreaming.

Makula is an employee at Salt Radio and TV and the couple started dating way back in 2016.

In May 2019, Bugingo and Teddy’s love story turned sour when the former publicly exposed the latter whom he accused of wanting to kill him.

He also accused her of conspiring to steal his Church land citing them as some of the reasons why he can no longer stay with her thus demanding for divorce.

Teddy denied the allegations and opposed the divorce petition stating church marriage is meant to last for forever and that her husband has no valid issues as to why he is divorcing her.