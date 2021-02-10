The Electoral Commission (EC) headed by Justice Simon Byabakama collected Shs 7.9 billion and Shs220 million from nominations fees for Members of Parliament and Presidential candidates respectively in the recently concluded general elections.

The figures are contained in a report by Alliance for Finance monitoring, after computing figures.

The computation is for candidates vying for directly elected Parliamentary positions excluding positions for special interest groups subjected to an electoral college.

This money was deposited into the national consolidated fund.

The organization’s executive director Henry Muguzi says that the biggest contributors were independent candidates who were 1,334, contributing a total of Shs 4billion representing 50% of the total nomination fees collected.

He adds that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party contributed the biggest sum of close to Shs1.5 billion for 497 candidates representing 19%, followed by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) at Shs 840 million for 280 candidates representing 10%, while National Unity Platform (NUP) came 3rd with a contribution of Shs 723 million for 241 candidates representing 9%.