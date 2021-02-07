Ugandan troops under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have donated COVID-19 personal protective equipment and sanitary items to people in an Internally Displaced Persons’ camp (IDP) in Mogadishu.

The donation was part of the 40th UPDF Tarehe-Sita celebration, the day when the National Resistance Army (NRA), led by Yoweri Museveni, launched an armed struggle against Obote’s government in 1980.

The UPDF soldiers, joined by local leaders and residents from Hamar Jajab, also cleaned Marine Market within the AMISOM Basecamp to promote sanitation and hygiene.

“Our contribution of PPEs to Internally Displaced People will help to protect themselves while the world looks to find a lasting solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to focus on our mandate and the mission in Somalia to ensuring security and stability in this part of the region,” said the Deputy Commander of the AMISOM Ugandan contingent, Col. John Winston Mugarura.

The District Commissioner, Mohamed Abdi Ahmed commended AMISOM for the donation towards the fight against COVID-19 and for cordial relations with members of the community.