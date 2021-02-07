Works and Transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala has asked Ugandans to avoid violence in the post election period.

He says that the period has often been marred by calls for protests ever since President Yoweri Museveni was declared winner of the January 14 polls.

“Peace is very important, as Uganda, we are lucky we have never had an incident of having external peacekeepers deployed in our country, the UPDF has managed to do that in all situations to keep our country in the peace that it is in right now. I ask you to be proud of that and keep it that way,” Gen Katumba said.

Gen Katumba made the remarks on Friday while commissioning a theatre at Bukasa Health centre 4 in Kyamuswa county, Kalangala district, as part of the 40th Tarehe Sita celebrations.

He also said there is a need to cater for services of medical officers’ welfare on islands in order to keep them motivated at their jobs.

The facility in-charge Ronald Mukasa revealed that they face challenges in transporting expectant mothers from one island to another.

Bukasa Health centre 4 serves over 18,000 people.