NRM’s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss with costs the election petition filed by his closest challenger in the January 14th 2021 polls, Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine who is contesting his victory.

Through his lawyers, Kiryowa and Karugire advocates, Museveni maintains that he was validly elected in free and fair election.

In his response to the petition Museveni says that the general election was conducted in accordance with all electoral laws and the constitution.

He further states that Kyagulanyi petition is bad in law since it was filed out of the prescribed 15 days after the declaration of the election results on 16th January 2021.

According to Museveni, the confrontation allegations, blockage from campaigning and assault of Ugandans during the electoral period were occasioned by wrongful and unlawful conduct of Kyagulanyi in defiance of election guidelines.

Museveni denies allegation by Kyagulanyi that election guidelines were enforced selectively and using abusive language against him.

According to the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, a panel of 9 Supreme Court Justices are set to hear Kyagulanyi petition.

Hearing is expected to kick-off next week.