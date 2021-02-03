The battle for Speakership and Deputy Speakership in the next 11th Parliament is escalating every day that goes by.

So far only two people have expressed interest in speakership post while several MPs are eyeing the Deputy seat.

The contenders for the Speakership seat are the incumbent Rebecca kadaga and her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah.

It’s recalled that in 2016 Oulanyah wanted to race against his boss, however, after a serious engagement in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus meeting which was chaired by party chairman Gen Yoweri Museveni, Oulanyah withdrew and went to the post of Deputy which he won.

According to Oulanyah, Kadaga had agreed that she will be leading the House for only two terms and after that he will come in. This gave Oulanyah confidence in that he told fellow MPs that the 2016-2021 was his last term as Deputy Speaker.

However, according to sources from the House, Kadaga has denied ever telling Oulanyah that she was serving her last term as Speaker in the 10th Parliament.

According to Oulanyah’s camp, the Deputy Speaker is ready to oust Kadaga by all means because he is not ready to back down.

Nevertheless, Kadaga still holds strong support across all political parties in the House, which is not the same case for Oulanyah.

On the seat of Deputy Speakership over seven legislators have shown interest and these include the Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko who contested against Oulanyah for the same seat in 2016. Kira Municipality MP also the opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda is vying for the same seat.

Others include, the Chairperson Parliament’s legal committee also MP for West Budama Jacob Oboth Oboth, Anita Among Woman MP Bukedea, Alex Bakunda Byarugaba MP for Isingiro South, Robinah Rwakojo from Gomba West and Thomas Tayebwa from Ruhinda North.