Next Media Services Chief Executive Officer Kin Kariisa has ordered his employee Samson Kasumba to cease fire in a Twitter verbal war against Bobi Wine/National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters.

Former Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine real names Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on Sunday posted online a protest letter to NBS TV expressing his disappointment in the media house for siding with the ruling government to rig the recently concluded presidential elections.

In his letter to Kariisa, Bobi Wine said NBS made biased election day reporting against him.

He said during its live coverage of the 14 January, 2021 election, the media house attributed to him false results, moreover from an unknown source which did not match with the relevant declaration of result forms.

Bobi Wine further noted that it was unfortunate that Kariisa used his station to conspire with the regime in order to defeat the will of the people of Uganda.

Following Bobi Wine’s letter to Kariisa, Kasumba, a news anchor at NBS TV decided to save the image of his workplace against the malicious damage in the eyes of the public.

“There is a letter to a CEO on social media. Now social media the CEO or not? I thought a letter to a CEO would be delivered to his office and things go on neatly. But what I see here leaves me asking so many questions that I have no answers for. Naye ki Uganda Kinyuma,” he tweeted.

Kasumba’s tweet did not go well with some NUP supporters and Bobi Wine sympathizers who decided to verbally attack the journalist.

“One of the challenges of being older than your Boss is that you get to a point of assuming that you are the Boss,if you are not careful.My friend @SamsonKasumba now wants to respond to his Boss’ correspondences,” Patrick Kanyomozi, a renowned Bobi Wine supporter asserted.

Kanyomozi’s tweet rubbed Kasumba a wrong way and since Sunday he has been ranting and counterattacking each and everyone abusing him and talking ill about NBS TV.

By Tuesday, Kasumba was still online vowing how he was not going to give space to self entitled Bobi Wine supporters who made it a habit to cyber bully people who don’t agree with them.

“So the problem is that he did not win? If he had won there would be no problem? Well the referee is bad when you lose the game. The moment he gives you a penalty you did not deserve then he was fair and a good referee? Take your kids to schools where logic is taught.Wait 5 years,” he claimed.

” I stayed on this to empower the many of you here who succumb to cyber bullying. I have been on this for a little over 48hrs bombing through all you saw. I have lost nothing. Bullies think they will out last us. We can defeat this nonsese and own this space. Be blessed #NBSAlways.”

It was his boss Kariisa who saved the day by ordering him to cease fire.

“Since Mukulu @SamsonKasumba cool down please. Winston Churchill famously said: “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.” Lets move on, We are #NBSAlways,”Kariisa told his employee in a tweet.

In response, Kasumba said, “The Commander in Chief of the Political Command Center @nbstv has recalled my batallion from it’s battle position and assigned it a different battle ground. All my troops are withdrawing immediately. Strategic war move. We thank the wanainchi for hosting our forces. Asiye Kifani.”