The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has continued its domineering streak, sweeping the national Youth MP elections in all regions of the country. The party flag bearers won all four regional seats in Parliament.

Agnes Kirabo the NRM flagbearer for Central region youth MP seat collected 780 votes against her closest challenger, Ivan Bwowe an NRM leaning Independent) who garnered 85 votes. Close on the chase was Michael Katongole with 75 votes and Simon Sennyonga with 49 votes. Abdel Kareem Ziritwawula and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party’s Gyaviira Kasumba got nine votes each while Alvin Semmamba got one vote. Moses Kasule of the National Unity Platform (NUP) was disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC) for using a non-delegate to support his candidature.

In Western Uganda, Edson Rugumayo emerged winner with 1,419 votes, beating five challengers, Denmark Adios Beineomugisha of FDC who got 26 votes, James Kamukama(NUP) got 3 votes, and Independent Edwin Muramuzi got 3 votes, Paul Kato got 1,891 votes and Arnold Turwomwe for 402 votes.

In Northern Uganda, Boniface Henry Okot carried the day after collecting1,280 votes beating Boniface Young of the NUP who got 104 votes. Daniel Obal (independent) got 75 votes, Kelvin Ocaya of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and Patrick Odero of the FDC scored 10 and 03 votes respectively.

Out of the 1,731 youth delegates from the 41 districts of West Nile, Karamoja, Acholi and Lango sub –regions, 1,485 delegates cast their votes while 246 were turned away for late arrival.

In Eastern Uganda, Odoi Bernard Onen Mutusa polled 967 votes to beat off a stiff challenge from Sumayyah Aliza Balunywa (Independent) who got 448 votes. Jackline Ajego garnered 208 votes followed by Judah Thadeo Wanyama with 105 votes. Alfred Ongwen polled 11 while John Solomon Nabuyanda trailed with one vote.