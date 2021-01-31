Former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has written a protest letter to NBS TV expressing his disappointment in the media house for siding with the ruling government to rig the recently concluded presidential elections.

In his letter to Next Media Services Chief Executive Officer Kin Kariisa, Bobi Wine said NBS made biased election day reporting against him.

He says during its live coverage of the 14 January, 2021 election, the media house attributed to him false results, moreover from an unknown source which did not match with the relevant declaration of result forms.

“Throughout the broadcast, the station relayed altered results from presumed strongholds of Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa, the purported winner of the elections, hence creating the false impression that I was losing to him ab irutio,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said in a 27th January letter to Kariisa.

“NBS lied to the nation that the results being relayed were coming from districts, some of which had not even finished tallying results by the time of the broadcast. Every sensible citizen could see that there was a deliberate ploy to create the impression that Gen Museveni was in an early lead, hence putting down the spirits of the citizens who braved the sun and rain to vote for change.”

Bobi Wine further noted that it was unfortunate that Kariisa used his station to conspire with the regime in order to defeat the will of the people of Uganda.

“You will recall that in many countries, corporations like yours have chosen to side with regies in power against the people in situations of great moral conflict. Whether they do it for material gain or other considerations, they never escape the consequences of their depravity. I hope you will reflect deeply on your actions and apologise to the people of Uganda,” the former Kyadondo East legislator warned Kariisa.

Bobi Wine to contest Museveni victory in Court

On Friday, Bobi Wine, through his lawyers Wameli and Company Advocates, notified the supreme Court that he will be filing a presidential petition on Monday 1st February 2020.

The development was confirmed by Judiciary Spokesperson, Solomon Muyita.

Last week, Bobi Wine described the presidential election of January 14 as “a mockery of democracy”.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader came second in the race against incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who won a sixth term with an outright majority.

In a Facebook address to Ugandans on last Friday, Bobi Wine said he has since the 17th of January 2021 been advised that NUP goes to court to contest the election results while other well wishers have advised against the move.

“A number of well wishers have since the 17th of January been telling us to go to court, while others do not support it. Those against court say we would be giving Museveni another term. We are still consulting stakeholders and we will, in a few days, inform you of our decision,” he said.

“We defeated them and we we were supposed to be announced as winners but they announced fake results which are not totally related to what happened.”

Bobi Wine also called on Ugandans to use “non-violent legal means to remove Museveni”.

“This is an insult to all Ugandans who have fought for freedom. We reject these fake results, and we refuse to acknowledge Museveni as the winner. Resisting tyranny in Uganda is now our duty. We must rise peacefully.We are a non-violent group. Studies show that non-violent revolutions have been more effective in removing dictatorships,” he said.