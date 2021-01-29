The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Council has today elected new representatives to the 11th Parliament, throwing out long serving army MP, and security minister, Elly Tumwine. The other person who didn’t appear on the list is Brig Felix Kulaigye.
The newly elected Members of Parliament to represent the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces include;
Three on women slot include:
Col Dr Victor Nekesa,
Lt Col Charity Bainababo,
Maj Dr Jennifer Alanyo
The seven slots for male representatives were taken by:
Gen David Muhoozi
Gen Edward Katumba Wamala
Lt Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi
Lt Gen Peter Elwelu
Lt Gen James Mugira
Maj Gen Henry Matsiko
Maj Gen Sam Kavuma
In a meeting held at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo, the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF H.E Gen (Rtd) Kaguta Museveni called upon the new members of Parliament to support the seven key priority areas that include; equipping the army, roads, railway and water ways, electricity, health education, salaries for the scientists and the armed forces and wealth funds.
“Equipping our Armed Forces to be second to none in our region of Africa; and I will not compromise on that.” Gen Museveni said.
He added that the Army MPs are in Parliament to be a conveyor belt for National issues and be listening posts. He added that this is on the account of the history of Uganda which like some other African countries had become ungovernable and a failed state. The members of the Constituent Assembly found it wise to include 10 members of Parliament to represent the UPDF.
