By Steven Kintu

A section of Members of Parliament have outlined the quality of the speaker who should have to chair the 11th Parliament

The Mps want a passionate speaker ready to defend the interests of parliament against the executive arm of Government.

The Elections of the new speaker and the deputy in the 11th Parliament are slated between May-June 2021 .

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa prefers voting for speaker of Parliament in the 11th Parliament who is unbiased and with a wealth of experience to chair parliament.

He also says this will give strength to the regional balance in the governance of the country.

Bugabula South MP Kamuli district Henry Maurice Kibalya says he wants to see a speaker who is ready to defend the rights of MPs, Ugandan citizens and the interests of Parliament as an independent Institution.

The Opposition chief whip also Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda who has also showed interest to vie for Speakership says the opposition is consulting to see whether they can field in a candidate to contest the Position of the speakership where the current speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah who have already expressed interest.

MP-Elect for Mbarara City South Mwine Mpaka says he will wait for the nomination day and make a choice.

On the post of Deputy Speakership for the 11th Parliament; so far several MPs have expressed interest to stand for the post and they include: Thomas Tayebwa, MP for Ruhinda North, West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth, Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, David Bahati, Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among.