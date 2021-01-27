The former minister without portfolio Haji Abdul Nadduli has asked the leadership of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to use the ordeal of the just concluded general elections as a turning point to revive the party which to according to him is losing popularity.

In recently concluded elections particularly in the Central Region, NRM candidates were heavily trounced by candidates from Robert Kyagulanyi’s young political party-National Unity Platform (NUP).

However, most of the candidates who lost have since used sectarian and tribal talk as an excuse. While analysing why NRM lost in Buganda, Nadduli asked his fellow cadres to stop using sectarianism as an excuse for their loss but asked them to go back to the drawing board and find out what went wrong.

“When I was still a minister, I saw this problem earlier and I wrote many reports to the party chairman citing these problems I don’t know whether he read them but I saw this coming. The party failed to fulfil its original promises it made while coming on power. Therefore turning our party’s poor performance in Buganda into tribalism and sectarianism is not going to solve the challenges but it’s going to worsen it.”

Nadduli added that during the war that brought NRM to power, it was Buganda which was most affected thus wondering why the party wants to turn against the region now.

“Buganda joined NRM in the war knowing clearly that Museveni was not a Muganda and we lost many people plus property. So, let’s not become too low by narrowing our failures in Buganda to tribalism. This is the perfect time we get back to the old ways and see where we went wrong. Buganda has been voting NRM for the past two and half decades the question should be why are we being rejected now.”

He noted that NRM to regain the Central Region will be very easy if the party leaders agree to leave their offices and come back to the local person as they did at the beginning.

“If we are embarking on tracing our old ways, I don’t want those who did not fight to spear such engagements. This issue is for the former fighters and if we are to meet, we need to meet at Ngoma because that is where it all started from, all the 10-point programs,” he said.