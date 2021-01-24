Former Senior Presidential Press secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has defended his son Tamale Mirundi Junior who has been making headlines for publicly kissing socialite Don Zella, a woman old enough to be his mother.

Since Saturday, photos of Don Zella and Mirundi Junior while kissing have been making rounds on social media. They sparked mixed reactions with many netizens condemning Don Zella for not respecting her age.

However, appearing on STV’s ‘Embuga ne Tamale Mirundi’ on Sunday, the controversial political analyst said he has no problem with his son kissing a woman older than him as long as he is not contemplating on marrying her.

“Did you want him to kiss a goat? Has he defiled somebody? Is he talking about marriage? I called him in the morning and he told me that dad, this is primitivity. We just pecked, the Americans call it pecking. Did you see my tongue inside the woman’s mouth? Did you want my son to steal then he make headlines? My son did not steal anything,”Mirundi said.

” And I don’t blame him for conducting himself that way because those are the people he is always with. He is ever with celebrities. I’m not surprised at all by his actions. He is with the likes of Bobi Wine, Eddy Yawe, that’s his group. I would be surprised when someone rings me and tells me that this polished Mirundi (another son who is a lawyer) working with Parliament has conducted himself that way. I would also be surprised if one of Mirundi doctors has conducted himself that way. But for Junior I’m not surprised. He even reminded me how Bukedde published my photo while kissing a woman. Let me defile, rape, steal, then I will shoot him but when he is in his Casanova business, I don’t care.”

On his part, commenting about the incident, Mirundi Junior said it was not a crime to let a woman like Don Zella to have a taste of his nice lips.

“I am overwhelmed by the reaction on social media – where people are saying that I have disappointed them. I am asking myself whom have I disappointed? It is my life.We were singing a song and I was the most suitable character. You know, I am that one guy with nice lips and so, when any woman tells me that ‘Junior you have nice lips, I want to kiss them’, why should I refuse?” Junior wondered on Sunday.

He further revealed that his father may not feel cool about the incident but he (Junior) does not care.

“Leave us alone. Who says the photos didn’t portray a good image?” he asked. “I don’t mind what people are saying, whether they regard me as a wasted person, I don’t mind,” he noted.

“He will pull out his hammer and acid, gun, etc but I don’t care. He has not reached out to me yet but I will now spend about 4 days without going home.”