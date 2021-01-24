Controversial activist Dr Stella Nyanzi has revealed that she will be holding a peaceful protest to Magere demanding for the immediate release of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo who are under house arrest.

In her Facebook statement on Saturday, Dr Nyanzi urged all Ugandans willing to join her in the protest to carry along their placards on Monday morning as they March to Bobi Wine’s home.

“I invite you to a peaceful protest march to Magere to demand an end to the house arrest of Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie. Come with your placards on Monday morning 25/01/2021. Details to be shared safely,” the former Kampala woman MP contestant noted.

Following the January, 14 election, security put Bobi Wine’s home under siege and up to date, he is still kept indoors. He was the closest challenger of President Museveni in the just concluded general elections.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said the siege at Bobi Wine’s home will continue for an unspecified period of time as a way of preventing any form of violence that he said is being planned by certain individuals and groups of people.

“There have been information of certain political parties and certain individuals coming up with plan B to instigate riots in protest of outcome of elections. That’s why we have maintained a security cover around Kasangati and Magere, including the home of hon. Kyagulanyi,”Enanga said.

“Hon Kyagulanyi is not under house arrest and his lawyers can visit him.”