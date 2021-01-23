Former Minister for Ethics and Integrity Miria Matembe was on Friday sent packing in the elections for Member of Parliament to represent the elderly.

Matembe who was contesting on an Independent ticket managed to poll only 56 votes while National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Peggy Joy Waako polled 640 votes in the delegates election held at Islamic University in Uganda, Kabojja campus, Kampala.

Matembe was in parliament representing Mbarara and also served as a minister in Museveni’s government before falling out bitterly in 2003.

However, we have since discovered that the delegates who turned up for elections of National Woman MP for elderly persons were each bribed with Shs40,000 to vote for Ms Waako.

Several delegates who preferred anonymity told Daily Monitor newspaper that they received the cash.

According to the delegates, each district was given Shs200, 000 for the five executive members who form the Electoral College.

“At my age, I cannot lie to you. We received that money I admit. They are paid for our accommodation and meals for Thursday, that is all,” one of the delegates from the central region said.

Three delegates from Northern and Western region admitted that they were also given Shs40,000.

Muhammad Muyinda, chairperson elders’ council Bugiri District, who refused to comment on the bribe, noted that with or without being bribed, they would still vote for Waako.

Muyinda noted that Waako has been an advocate for older persons.

It is alleged that Waako and her agents arranged a meeting with delegates at the voting venue from mid-day on Thursday until late in the night, when the bribe was given out.

Several election observers who were at the venue on Thursday evening also witnessed the illegal activities. However, most of them preferred not to be interviewed saying that they will soon release an official statement.