National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyangulanyi alias Bobi Wine has rubbished claims by Uganda Police that he is ‘planning to kidnap himself’ after Thursday’s elections.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament dismissed these claims during an interview with Kenyan Citizen Radio on Wednesday where he instead said that it could be police’s reverse tactic to kidnap him to make their allegations come to pass.

He said, “This is my home, I’ m not going anywhere if they want to come for me, let them come. The private security company that has been guarding my home for the last 12 years has been ordered to withdraw security at my house. Their supervisors showed up unannounced at midnight, disarmed my guard and said they had instructions to immediately withdraw my security.”

While addressing journalists on Tuesday at Naguru Police Headquarters the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga noted that Bobi Wine is planning to hide at any of the embassies on Thursday after casting his vote.

“He will thereafter allege through his NUP networks and bloggers, that he has been kidnapped by state operatives,” Enanga said.

The NUP leader however rubbished such claims saying he was forced to shift his children out of Uganda when he found out that there was a plot to kidnap them and use them as a leverage to ask him to leave the presidential race.

”My kids are underage, and initially I had rejected the advice of taking them away from home but after what happened on several occasions, I had no option but to exile my kids,” he said.

He further notedbthat he and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi will remain in Uganda, until the end of the electioneering period.