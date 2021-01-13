Twitter has told off Ugandan government for interfering with people’s freedom of expression.This after the government blocked social media platforms ahead of the general elections scheduled for Thursday 14, 2021.

On Tuesday during his State of Nation address, President Yoweri Museveni confirmed that government had closed down social media, especially Facebook because, “We cannot tolerate this arrogance of anybody coming to decide for us who is good and who is bad”.

However, several netizens were aware of this move before it was executed, so many had already downloaded the VPN Apps to continue using social media.

But through their Twitter Public Policy handle, Twitter noted that blocking social media is against people’s right to information.

According to Twitter, access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections.

Twitter disclosed that their concern rose when they received information that the internet in Uganda was blocked ahead of the general elections.

“Ahead of the Ugandan election, we’re hearing reports that internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps. We strongly condemn internet shutdown, they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principle of the #Openinternet,” Twitter noted on Tuesday.

The social media platform however admitted to have suspended a couple of accounts which were strongly targeting the elections in Uganda.

“Earlier this week, in close coordination with our peers, we suspended a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda. If we can attribute any of this activity to state-backed actors,” they tweeted.