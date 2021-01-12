At least 50 National Unity Platform (NUP) members from Kigezi Subregion on Monday crossed to ruling party National resistance movement-NRM.

Led by their regional coordinator and MP candidate for Rubanda East Jasper Ayebare,the candidates said they would vote for President Yoweri Museveni and all NRM flag Bearers in the forthcoming elections.

The candidates were received offially at national teachers college in Kabale by state minister for planning David Bahati.