The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine has come clean on allegations that he is being funded by homosexuals.

With just a few days left to the general presidential elections which will be held on 14th January 2020, Bobi Wine has come out to blame his nemesis, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni for engineering these homosexual allegations to divert his (Bobi’s) supporters.

On several occasions, Museveni has linked Bobi Wine to international homosexual organisations, saying that they are the ones financing his political career.

Museveni has always warned Ugandans against trusting their presidential vote with a person who has influence from the western world.

But on Monday during NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show, Bobi Wine denied these allegations, saying that his campaigns are fully sponsored by Ugandans and Museveni is using such insulting statements to divert his supporters.

“I feel insulted to be drawn into a sexual talk, hour to the elections. I am a married man and married to a woman who everyone knows very well, I am a very cultured man and you know that. General Museveni has always painted us with negatives, like violence whatsoever, but he can’t convince people anymore.” Bobi Wine said.

He further advised the show host Simon Kaggwa Njala to always ask candidates questions which are of national importance instead of giving attention to propaganda statement which Museveni is using to divert voters.