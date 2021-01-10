The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has reappointed The Rt Rev John Charles Odurkami as the caretaker Bishop of Kumi Diocese.

In a letter dated 8th January 2021, the Archbishop extended his gratitude to Bishop Odurkami for the work he has been doing in caretaking Kumi Diocese and appreciated the challenges he has gone through. He thanked God for using him to give Church of Uganda victory.

“Following the pending process and activities in the Diocese, this is to request you to continue as caretaker Bishop of Kumi Diocese until a substantive Bishop is elected and consecrated.” the letter reads in part.

Following the retirement of Rt Rev Thomas Edison Irigei on 29th December 2019 and the subsequent challenges in the election of his successor, the Archbishop as per the Church of Uganda Provincial Canons took over the see of the Diocese.

When contacted on the reappointment, Bishop Odurkami said he was grateful for the responsibility entrusted to him and appreciated the confidence the Archbishop has in him.

He promised to serve diligently and selflessly for the betterment of the Church of Christ.

Bishop John Charles Odurkami was enthroned in April 2001 as the 2nd bishop of Lango Diocese after Bishop Melchizedek Otim a position he held until 2017 when he handed over the See to Rt. Rev. Prof. Alfred Olwa.

In 2014, he was appointed as caretaker bishop in Kitgum following the retirement of Bishop Benjamin Ojwang until 2018 when he handed over to Rt. Rev. Wilson Kitara.

He also served as the Chaplain to the Late Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo.