Police in Rubanda is investigating circumstances under which a 40 year old man was allegedly murdered by mob after he was caught red-handed making love with a married woman.

The deceased has been identified as Bright Tumuramye,40, a son to Yayaka Andrew male adult aged 63 , both residents of Hamurambi cell Kagarama parish, Bubaare sub county, Rubanda district.

It’s alleged that the deceased was murdered by mob when he was found ready handed having an affair with someone’s wife in the night.

It is alledged that Tumuranzye Justine commonly known as Youth has been running a secret love affair with the deceased in absence of her husband who is currently working in Mbarara and often she would bring him in the husband’s house an act that angered the relatives of the husband with other residents. They trailed the deceased up to the woman’s home and beat him to death.

Tumuramye (the deceased) allegedly divorced his wife several years ago, and was always seen around Youth’s home almost every evening.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi region police spokesperson has confirmed the news.

“Police visited the scene, postmortem done at site by police surgeon and

five suspects arrested to guide inquiries,” Maate said.

This case has been reported at Rubanda Police under file number CRB 013/202