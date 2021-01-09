The UPDF Deputy Chief of Medical Services Brig Gen James Kiyengo has commended residents of Bukomansimbi district for supporting Government programs aimed at improving people’s welfare, most especially those that galvanise health services.

Brig Kiyengo said this at Butenga Health Centre IV in Bukomansimbi district, where a UPDF medical team is directly involved in offering various free services.

These include eye and dental services, HIV testing and Counseling, distribution of mosquito nets and treatment of malaria, distribution of face masks and doing minor surgical operations.

This is a symbolic give-back gesture to the community for its positive cooperation with the army during the liberation struggle Forty (40) years back.

The medical superintendant of Butenga HC IV Dr. Ponsiano Mwebe lauded UPDF for renovating the dental unit and constructing new bathrooms at the facility that will supplement the maternity ward.

He noted that such developments together with the extended health services at Kitanda HC III and Bigasa HC III will enhance the quality of medical relief to residents.

Meanwhile, the construction of a Maternity Ward at Kyamuyimbwa HC III in Kabonero Sub County, Masaka City, by the UPDF Engineers Brigade is also 40 percent done.

Residents expressed gratitude for the army’s involvement in life saving missions.

This year’s rotational 40th Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations in Masaka Greater Sub region are being held under the theme ” Celebrating UPDF at 40. Fruits of a fulfilled partnership of maintaining and consolidating the people’s security, stability and prosperity.”