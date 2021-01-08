By Ronald Kabanza

The Electoral Commission on Thursday delivered materials for the 404 polling stations in Rukungiri District 5 days to the General elections.

The materials were delivered to Rukungiri district by a team from the headquarters of the electoral commission in Kampala and they were handed over to district team led by Abas Namara, the Rukungiri district returning officer in presence of Journalists, political party representatives and security agencies to act witnesses.

Among the received were 404 ballot boxes, polling kits such as Declaration Forms, accountability forms, official report books, cordoning strips, polling officials’ attires, solar lamps, among others.

According to Abas Namara,the Rukungiri district returning officer, the arrival of the materials shows how much the commission is prepared for the elections.

“Polling materials have arrived and we shall embark on other activities including dispatch of the materials to the polling stations. Sub counties far away from the district headquarters. We are ready for this exercise,” Namara said.

Namara added that, the EC will ensure that enough security is guaranteed for the safety of the delivered materials noting that there is no need for voters to be skeptical a head of the exercise.

Edwin Atukunda, the Officer in Charge Rukungiri central Police Station who represented the security agencies assured total security of the voting material saying that together with electoral commission they provide the needed security such they reach the polling dates when they are safe.

Godfrey Katuguka who represented Fdc said that his concern is on security of the materials saying that instead of keeping them at the electoral commission offices they would have kept them at the police until polling dates.

Jovita Komujuni who represented the independent candidates at the same running for Rukungiri municipality parliamentary seat hailed the commission from delivering material early but also worried of security.

John Mugume who represented Nrm said unlike the other years the commission this time delivered the materials in time saying that as Nrm they are waiting for polling dates and they take all the seats in Rukungiri.

Rukungiri district has a 180,748 registered voters who will participate in the Thursday January 14th election in 404 polling stations and 87 parishes in 16 sub-counties, divisions and town councils.