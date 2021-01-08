Presidential candidate Gen Henry Tumukunde has unearthed some of the new tactics President Yoweri Museveni together with his party-NRM are planning to use to rig next week’s general elections.

Addressing the media in Buyende district on Thursday, the former spy chief said the state is now using the Electoral Commission (EC) to play an uncoordinated part of issuing fake orders deterring people from accessing the truth at the ground. He, however, advised the commission to desist from any acts which may portray them as being partisan.

“As we are left with few days to elections, I want to express my concern on the behaviour of the Electoral Commission. First of all, I’m extremely concerned that between the nomination date up to now, over 543, 000 voters have all of the sudden come out of no where. Now one wonders when was the voters’ register updated and to whose knowledge? I’m also concerned that biometric machines are being introduced in this election without the knowledge of any candidate, meaning, therefore, we are actually heading in a very uncertain electronic voting partner whose details I will soon reveal,” he said.

The former minister of the security also noted the method of militarizing the whole country is an intention to scare away Ugandans purposely to help the perpetrators to rig votes well without any interruption.

“I have received information that they have trained 50,000 SPCs, these are not professional soldiers but they are incorporated to add votes to NRM and to intimidate Ugandans. That is exactly why they are always recruited in times of elections. I’m also informed that there is some cross-border voting,” he said.

Gen Tumukunde added that the recent cautionary message which was made by the EC boss Justice Simon Byabakama that no staying at Polling station and banning phones was also a planned move by the regime to steal votes.

“Mr Byabakama is one of the respectable Ugandans, but when he was appointed to EC, he became something else.He has said that after voting, people will have to go home and he also refused people from accessing polling stations with cameras and phones. This means that when people leave the polling stations, SPCs and the exaggerated number of NRM polling agents will have their way to rig. I’m every sure beyond reasonable doubt that this is designed to rig elections,” he added.

However, Gen Tumukunde called on Ugandans to vote in large numbers which will overwhelm the protracted plans of the state to rig elections.

“I call on Ugandans to come and massively vote. I have a belief that Ugandans for once are determined to vote for change. Ugandans should not lose hope.”