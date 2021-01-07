By Steven Kintu

Former High Court Judge, Kibuuka Musoke has died at the age of 71.

He died on Thursday afternoon at Nsambya hospital where he was battling kidney complications.

The Judiciary Spokesperson Solomon Muyita has confirmed his death, describing him as a hard working and person of high integrity who handled sensitive cases.

Muyita said that the late Justice Musoke asked his family yesterday to take him for prayers, but in return his condition worsened and rushed to Nsambya where he breathed his last.

The late justice Kibuuka Musoke served for a long time, and has been in retirement in Masaka district since 2014.

The family is to meet this evening to finalize on the burial arrangements which will later be communicated by the judiciary.