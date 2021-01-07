The king of controversy, Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has picked a new verbal fight with several social media users after mocking his nemesis Bobi Wine.

It all started when Bebe Cool shared pictures of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s family flying out of the country to the United States of America (USA) ahead of next week’s general elections.

The ‘concerned’ singer shared how bad he was feeling for Bobi’s close friends Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe’s children whose parents are currently languishing in jail because of their People Power struggle, yet their boss is busy putting his four children first by flying them to the States.

“I feel bad for Eddie Mutwe and Nubian Li’s children as in who will protect them while their parents are in jail, anyway safe travels travellers,” Bebe Cool noted.

But according to some social media users, Bebe Cool’s hatred on the Kyagulanyi family is becoming too much and some are scared that the singer is slowly turning into a witch, this after he started engaging Bobi Wine’s children into their grown up fights.

Some comments:

Frida Tusubira-The next road to jealousy is witchcraft, Bebe Cool you’re about to cross over because you have failed us at all levels, even the Nigerians know you’re foolish. Eleanor Michaels- Jealousy is the last step before one turns into a witch Nicolas Kanyerezi.-M7’s entire family was in Sweden during the gorilla war, Besigye’s family has always been out of the country before & after elections, why do you make noise about Kyagulanyi’s family? What’s so different with his except your misguided jealousy and envy. Bridget Adams-You know you cant survive without Bobi Wine, you have been at this your all life, your like 50 now, you need to move on man and concentrate more on your music, get over it and allow man. Ricky Han- This is how far you have gone… Oh GOD (For God and my country) what does it mean to you Bebe Cool. Oworinawe Harshim-When you took Zuena to America for child birth… everyone minded his or her business… why cant you for once mind your business by shutting up your mandibles. Henry Namazima- We all knew that your reasoning is warning anyway, it was the right thing to do. You know what the young ones are going through seeing the dad brutalised for no offence committed. Kasumba Diphas-This struggle is for people above 18 years, please think wisely before posting. Sheefa Nakiranda- Little brain. Are the kids eligible to voting? And the airport is free to anyone even you have a right to fly. At your age you even attack little kids who are even your grand kids.