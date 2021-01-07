The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni has educated socialite Sheilah Gashumba on how he runs the country.

During the launch of his manifesto recently in Munyonyo, Museveni promised to Secure Uganda’s Future if citizens voted for him again in the forthcoming elections.

But Gashumba wasn’t sure of how Museveni would secure Ugandans’ future when he failed to do it for the past 35 year, so she took it on Twitter to ask the Presidential candidate how is planning to achieve his goal if voted for again.

“You claim to want to secure our future, but all we seem to hear about is 1986 before we were born, first tell us what you have been up to for the past 35 years before we can consider 5 more.” She tweeted on Wednesday.

But in his response, Museveni stated that building a nation isn’t a sprint but a marathon, and therefore he welcomed Gashumba to join him on his journey and see the achievements he has made for the past years.

“My Muzukulu, I am glad you are taking interest in the affairs of our nation. Nation building is not a sprint but rather a marathon and we invite you to join this journey. Please find our achievements here,” Museveni said.

Given the new normal of scientific elections and campaigns, their has not been enough time for candidates to reach out to their voters, and for this reason, Gashumba decided to use her twitter page to ask presidential candidates who include Robert Kyagulanyi, Mugisha Muntu, Patrick Amuriat, John Katumba among others some few questions about their manifestos.

“Need to make up my mind about who I’m voting for in a few days but before I do that, I need to ask the candidates a few questions on these twitter streets. I’m not going to vote for someone because of bandwagon, I need to know what we are being offered as Ugandans,” She posted.