When religious leaders gathered to pray for the country’s peace ahead of 2021 general Election, the icing on the cake was releasing doves of peace into the air. However, the birds stayed put.

All this happened on Monday when christian religious leader issued their Letter to Ugandans calling for an end to the anomalies that could delegitimize the January 14th elections. They released the symbolic doves of peace to fly but the birds remained defiant and just landed at the Bishops’ feet!

It was such an embarrassing moment for the clerics.

Following the incident, the netizens decided to mock the clerics over their failed public show.

Some Ugandans attributed the embarrassment to the fact that the clergy has been conspicuously quiet as civilians grapple with injustices, only to resurface with a message of peace.

See sarcastic comments from Ugandans on social media:

Kanyomozi District- Oh dear! Bu dove bwangye. Why would they refuse to fly into Ugandan airspace?Trying to be Airforce commanders without any military training. Someone tell those young birds that we are going to beat them badly on ground,in the air and at the poles. Daniel Lutaaya- Oba the doves had not received their facilitation? Ssembajjwe Geoffrey- They also not sure their future can be secured Asiimwe Lex- They let peace continun refused to move to change of another president, for now they are contented with m7 that’s the meaning Isaac Kisubi- And one of the priests busy hoodwinking,how the doves are very comfortable staying there instead of reading the signs Kwesiga Davis- True. They keep silent in the face of injustice and then preach peace. Peace and justice go hand in hand. En Elasto Gabi-Koz there’s no peace..even the cover knw it..u should understand that God will use anything to communicate if the ones he created in HIS image become useless… of don’t worship me,I will let the stones,animals,trees etc to worship me. Kakeeto James- The doves were like…”peace is what people want but peace isn’t what exists. You need to speak out against all the unfairness and injustice in society, so people can have peace” Dajonah- The doves never got their share of the brown envelope. If u ignore God’s signs, then u become like a silly housefly that goes to grave with a dead body. Mwijukye14- The bu doves know the truth they’re not simply hypocrites like the DEALERS Mu-na-Kampala- But u ate alone and refused to bribe the doves; so ne zebelelaamu