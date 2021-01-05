The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has advertised the Human Resource Director job after Effrance Musimenta Mbagaya (current job holder) defacing President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign posters at Entebbe International Airport.

CAA has advertised Mbagaya’s job through government owned New Vision newspaper.

It is alleged that on November 10, 2020, Mbagaya sanctioned the removal of campaign posters which were pinned at the civil aviation head offices at Entebbe Airport, in contravention of section 78 of the Presidential Elections Act. The posters had been pinned on the gate, the walls and other environs around the building, raising complaints that CAA is a public office which should not be seen to be advancing interests of any presidential candidate.

But she was arrested by Special Forces Command (SFC) officers when she appeared at the Aviation Police Station at Entebbe Airport to record a statement on the matter and was granted bail three days after her arrest. According to the law, a person who defaces campaign posters of any candidate is liable to a fine not exceeding Shs480,000 or imprisonment for one year or both, upon conviction.