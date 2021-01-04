The former Minister without Portfolio Al-Haji Abdul Nadduli has tasked President Yoweri Museveni to rein on his security forces who have made it a tendency to kill Ugandans critical to his government.

During an interview with TMO Youtube media channel over the weekend, Nadduli said UPDF which used to be praised as the most disciplined army in East Africa has now become the opposite by killing Ugandans in broad daylight.

“A full officer throwing a tear gas canister in a car having people inside must be sick or evil, the army and Police used to be decent but the way I see what is happening in these elections, the disciplined army or Police is no more. That is why I caution my young brother Museveni not to think that Ugandans love him so much when he is killing their children,” he said.

“After killing people’s children especially here in the central region, how are NRM people going to campaign for him? At times I ask myself why would security agents kill people only in central, because when Bobi Wine was in Mbarara and other sides I didn’t see any scenarios similar to what always happens here,” he said.

Nadduli also asked President Museveni to stop mocking Ugandans who have lost their children due security forces brutality but instead, he should come out and punish the perpetrators.

“Don’t defend killers of our people come out and punish them publicly because that is why we went in the bush. Those people you torture with your men are our sons, we feel that pain and we love them.”

“Museveni is leading the country alone, does not have advisers neither subordinates. Because before he speaks about anything no Minister or commander will come out and speak against what was done but instead you see them coming out to defend the inhuman actions. So at times, I wonder if Museveni thinks his only two eyes see everything in Uganda better than other millions eyes.”

Nadduli further asked Museveni to revisit the original fundamental change idea which they stood for as bush war fighters when they took over power in 1986 urging that with that, things will go back to normal in Uganda.